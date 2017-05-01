1 May 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: APC Solicits Workers' Support On May Day

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerian workers in the formal and informal sectors to continue to show understanding over the present hardship brought about by the economic recession.

In a message issued by its National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on the occasion of the 2017 workers' day celebration, the ruling party "commended Nigerian workers for their strong support in the ongoing task to build a new Nigeria and bring about the change much desired by the citizenry.

"Without doubts, the economic recession has had a telling effect on the livelihoods of many working families and businesses in the country. We are however happy to note that the country's economy is gradually coming out of recession and the APC assures Nigerians that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to work hard to improve the livelihood of every citizen."

The party noted that the task of improving workers welfare; creating a conducive business environment to attract investments and grow existing businesses; and creating jobs is a tripartite collaborative effort between trade/labour unions, private sector players and government.

