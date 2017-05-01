30 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Hurdle for KCCA in Quarters

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — With KCCA still involved in three competitions, the games are coming thick and fast for the league champions.

Just 48 hours after snatching a late 1-0 win over Express, attention switches to the Uganda Cup this evening. A rescheduled quarterfinal against Police is up for Mike Mutebi's side, who are also still involved in the Caf Confederation Cup. Today's game comes a month after the two teams' last meeting in which the cops rallied from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw also played at Namboole.

Mutebi could be forced to rotate his team despite insisting fatigue is yet to affect his side. "The games we have played recently have ended with us in the opponents half. Most of these players are also still young," he added.

He, however, did admit star forward Geoffrey Sserunkuma could running be running on empty after carrying the team for the bigger part of the season. "We substituted him because he was exhausted," he stated afterwards.

Mutebi will be up against a Police side coached by Abdallah Mubiru, a man who cut his teeth under him and has also masterminded a 2-1 defeat while he was still at Vipers. Police come into the game on the back of another morale boosting 2-2 draw with SC Villa on Friday in which they again came from behind to force a stalemate.

The winner of the tie will face off with Express for a place in the final.

