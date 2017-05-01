Nigeria: Ntic Foundation Conducts Medical Outreach in Yobe

May 1, 2017

The Nigerian Tulip International Colleges Foundation (NTICF) in collaboration with the Nizamiye Hospital Abuja recently conducted a medical outreach programme in Yobe State with a combined team of four Turkish and Nigerian doctors, and nurses who attended to over 1,700 patients free of charge.

According to Mr. Behlül Fatih Baaran, the Director of NTIC Foundation, the foundation medical outreach is part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges.

"The choice of Yobe State for the medical outreach this year is informed by the fact that we wanted to reach out to people in high need," Baaran said.

"We at NTICF do not believe there should be barriers or excuses in reaching out to individuals in need especially in health-related issues."

The medical outreach which was carried out at the General Sani Abacha Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, saw to the treatment of over 1,700 indigent patients with various illnesses.

Baaran stated: "Aside from the different severe cases we handled, we had a sensitive case with a six-month-old baby who had a cataract in both eyes. This is quite a rare medical condition. Thankfully we were able to intervene, and the baby has been slated for comprehensive treatment at the Nizamiye hospital free of charge, just like many others that were identified from the eye consultancy services we rendered.

"We also visited internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Damaturu where our team of Turkish and Nigerian doctors and nurses donated essential drugs to the IDP camp."

The NTIC Foundation was established in June 2013 with a mandate to concentrate on four critical areas of health, education, water, and orphanages. According to Baaran "Our ultimate goal is to raise or nurture a golden generation of Nigerians. Part of the idea behind establishing the foundation is giving back to the society."

"The NTICF also operates a unique scheme called 'I Support a Child's Education.' What we do here is to source for funds from our parents, partners, and well-wishers. Afterward, we purchase stationery items like mathematical sets, notebooks, sketching books, pens and pencils, erasers, sharpeners and other stationary materials for students.

"So far, we have distributed over 31,500 stationary packs have been distributed to schools in the last four years in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education," Baaran said.

