30 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP Says Simple Guidelines for Human Rights Should Be Drawn

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman, has instructed that simple and easy guidelines on human rights should be drafted and disseminated prior to coming month of September.

The Vice President who is also the chairman of the Higher National follow Up Committee for the implementation of the national Dialogue Recommendations, was briefed on the progress made by the offshoots committees as well as the hurdles hat have been impeding the work of the various offshoots committees in Khartoum

Yassir Ahmed Al Hassan the Reporter of the committee has pointed out that the Vice President has issued directives to all concerned bodies of work for boosting the work of the said committees and for establishing records and would be the memory of the committee in this work.

He reporter underlined that importance of coordination among the various stakeholders concerned with the progress and implementation of human rights and liberties as enshrined in the Sudanese constitution and the other commitments and conventions to which the Sudan has been a member.

