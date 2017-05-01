Libya: Chief of Joint Staff Meets UN Special Envoy to Libya

Khartoum — The Chief of Joint Staff, Lt. Gen. Emad-Eddin Mustafa Adawi met, on Sunday, in presence of State Minister for Defense, Gen. Ali Mohamed Salim, with the Special Envoy of UN Secretary-General to Libya, Martin Kobler.

The meeting discussed the developments in Libya at political and security arena and efforts being made to achieve security and stability there.

The Chief of the Joint Staff renewed Sudan keenness over realization of peace in Libya, indicating to importance of securing borders with participation of Libya's neighboring countries to curb trade in weapons, narcotics and human trafficking in addition to combating terrorism, rebel groups that make Libya as strongholds and a number of issues and problems threatening regional peace and security.

Kobler expressed pleasure over his visit to Sudan for the first time with aim to exchange views with the Sudanese side as Sudan, he said, is a key country in the region and a neighbor of Libya.

The UN Special Envoy underlined that efforts would continue to bring the disputed parties together to realize peace in Libya.