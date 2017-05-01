30 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: A Campaign to Vaccinate South Sudanese Who Ran to the Sudan Recently Kicked Off

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kosti — A campaign to vaccinated children against polio disease kicked off in the loalii4s of kosti, Rabak, Jabalain and Salam in the White Nile state and will continue for three days, according to the head of the expanded vaccination Department at the Ministry of Health

Mohy Eddin Osman, the Director of the expanded vaccination, said he campaign to vaccinate 180 thousand children of whom 9990 children are inside the camps of refugees from South Sudan who flocked to neighboring states in the Sudan

He said his state has been free of any polio case since 2005 and that this campaign would be targeting children inside their home, that is a from house to house campaign.

Sudan

Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in Darfur Donate Solar Equipment to Women Business Centre in IDP Camp

Rwanda Police peacekeepers serving as Individual Police Officers (IPOs) under the African Union-United Nations hybrid… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.