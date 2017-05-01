Sudan: A Campaign to Vaccinate South Sudanese Who Ran to the Sudan Recently Kicked Off

Kosti — A campaign to vaccinated children against polio disease kicked off in the loalii4s of kosti, Rabak, Jabalain and Salam in the White Nile state and will continue for three days, according to the head of the expanded vaccination Department at the Ministry of Health

Mohy Eddin Osman, the Director of the expanded vaccination, said he campaign to vaccinate 180 thousand children of whom 9990 children are inside the camps of refugees from South Sudan who flocked to neighboring states in the Sudan

He said his state has been free of any polio case since 2005 and that this campaign would be targeting children inside their home, that is a from house to house campaign.