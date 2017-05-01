Sudan: Saudi Religious Call, Orientation and Islamic Affairs Minister Confers With Dr. Jabir of Khartoum State Council for Islamic Call

Khartoum — The visiting Saudi Minister for Religious Call, Orientation and Islamic Affairs ,Sheikh Salih bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, conferred here today with the Director of the Council for Call and Religious Orientation Dr. Jabir Owiesha, and discussed with him the challenges facing the Islamic nation including the spread of violent fundamentalism, and narcotics

The Director briefed the visiting Saudi minister on the activities of his council and the efforts exerted by the council for populating the worship areas in the country and called for more cooperation for training the Islamic preachers and providing them with the tools to carry out their job in orientation.

He underlined the preachers should be encouraged to advocate for moderate positions and to stress that Sudan dos no host any factions that call for extremism

The Saudi Minister has on his part expressed his ministry's readiness to cooperate with the Sudan in the areas of the religious calls and orientation and that Saudi Arabia backs the Sudan and encourages for moderate and tolerant Islam and Islamic preaching.