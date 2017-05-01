30 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Saudi Religious Call, Orientation and Islamic Affairs Minister Confers With Dr. Jabir of Khartoum State Council for Islamic Call

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The visiting Saudi Minister for Religious Call, Orientation and Islamic Affairs ,Sheikh Salih bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, conferred here today with the Director of the Council for Call and Religious Orientation Dr. Jabir Owiesha, and discussed with him the challenges facing the Islamic nation including the spread of violent fundamentalism, and narcotics

The Director briefed the visiting Saudi minister on the activities of his council and the efforts exerted by the council for populating the worship areas in the country and called for more cooperation for training the Islamic preachers and providing them with the tools to carry out their job in orientation.

He underlined the preachers should be encouraged to advocate for moderate positions and to stress that Sudan dos no host any factions that call for extremism

The Saudi Minister has on his part expressed his ministry's readiness to cooperate with the Sudan in the areas of the religious calls and orientation and that Saudi Arabia backs the Sudan and encourages for moderate and tolerant Islam and Islamic preaching.

Sudan

Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in Darfur Donate Solar Equipment to Women Business Centre in IDP Camp

Rwanda Police peacekeepers serving as Individual Police Officers (IPOs) under the African Union-United Nations hybrid… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.