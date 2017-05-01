Sudan: Issues of Cooperation Between Sudan and Burkina Faso Discussed

Khartoum — The Head of the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations and International Cooperation, Dr Mohamed Mustafa met, Sunday, with Chairman of the Committee for West and Central African countries of Burkina Faso Parliament, Saji Jacob.

The two sides discussed issues of common concern, relations between Sudan and Burkina Faso and cooperation at regional and international forums.

The meeting also deliberated over importance of solidarity of Africa towards issues concerned African countries and people.