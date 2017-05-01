Africa: This Is How UK Politicians Make Feasible Pledges

Photo: Kenneth Allen/Wikipedia

A "Vote Leave" poster in Omagh saying "We send the EU £50 million every day. Let's spend it on our NHS instead."

Jal Paddy,

It's squeaky-bum time once again in English politics. Prime Minister Theresa May has called a general election for June this year; so, campaigns are already in full flow.

Theresa May reckons having an election now would allow voters a say on which direction they want the Brexit negotiations to go. A vote for May's Conservative party would be a big stamp of approval for her tough stance on Brexit. While a vote for the opposition Labour party would imply the country does want to get out of the European Union, but "softly" (whatever that means).

The whole world knows this UK general election is about Brexit. But politics being what it is, the different parties must still entice us with promises and the entire great thing they will do for us if we vote them.

My friend, politics is a manipulative business this side - just like it is everywhere else. And yet the one thing that seems to keep politicians in check is the fear of the Stella Nyanzi type of voter.

A typical UK voter has a long memory, and is very happy to face up to a liar of a politician for answers. In such cases, punishment at the ballot box is inevitable.

To this, politicians have become clever. Before pledges are thrown about, serious calculations are made to establish if they are feasible. For promises of new laws, the party must ensure the idea has enough support before putting it out in the open.

Had Donald Trump been prime minister of the United Kingdom, he would never have heard the end of his failed promise and later attempt to do away with Obamacare.

Remember lessons are nothing if not put to test. That is exactly what the current chancellor (finance minister) did last month when he read out the 2016 budget.

Mr Philip Hammond decided to push up tax on the self-employed by two per cent. This was contrary to a pledge his party had made ahead of the 2015 election not to increase income tax, VAT or national insurance. The immediate backlash almost cost the poor guy his job. Within a week, the government had made a U-turn on the tax.

The Liberal Democratic Party and their leader Nick Clegg were not this lucky when, before the 2010 election, they promised to oppose any rise in fees. But when they got to power through a coalition with the Conservative Party, Mr Clegg was among 27 Lib Dems to support the proposals.

The voters waited for them in the following election in 2015, and the party went from 57 to a mere eight seats in parliament. How is that for a punishment?

To this day, every time the party opens its mouth, voters still bring up the broken school fees promise. How do UK parties come up with achievable targets then? The parties put much effort into research, formulating policies and identifying resources to turn these promises into reality.

Let's consider the NRM 'Pads for Girls' pledge. A UK party would have first identified how much the venture would cost, for how long and where the money was coming from. Only then would it become a campaign pledge.

But then, UK is not Uganda!

Your friend,

Chris.