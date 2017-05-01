Ghana: Bulldog Suggests Shatta Wale Is Irrelevant As He Names His Top Five Artists

Bulldog, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah-Hanson, still habours a certain degree of grudge against his former ally - Shatta Wale.

Bulldog is currently the manager of Ara B and was in the studious of Joy Fm where he was asked by the bubbly Amanda Jissih to name his top five Dancehall artistes in Ghana currently.

Without mincing words at all, he said: "Well, I will go for Rudeboy Ranking, Iwan, Samini, Jupitar and Stonebwoy.

I dare say Bulldog goofed big time because he let his personal prejudice against Shatta Wale cloud his judgement.