29 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Survives Angry Bull Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

A bull nearly changed the history of Uganda on August 28. President Yoweri Museveni was wielding the auctioneer's hammer at a fundraising in Ngoma, Luweero District, when a bull that was waiting at a distance to be brought to the floor, broke loose. We revisit the events of the day.

In our weekly People & Power magazine, read about Bobi Wine: From hawking, singing and onto politics.

You may also want to know how president blocked sale of struggling UTL assets.

And in Life magazine, read about Rwagonya's endless search for answers to his lost manhood.

For more details and other interesting stories, please grab yourself a copy of the Sunday Monitor or subscribe to our e-paper at https://epaper.monitor.co.ug/

Uganda

How Uganda's Hostility Drove Rwandan Refugees Into Rebellion

When Idi Amin took power in 1971, there was drastic change in relationship between the refugees and authorities. The new… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.