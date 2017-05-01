30 April 2017

Malawi: Gospel Singer Steve Muliya Announces 10th Anniversary Celebration

By Chris Lola

A lot of Artists celebrate anniversaries secretly but the story is different with a Blantyre based Gospel musician Steve Wazisomo Muliya who has thought otherwise as he will be celebrating his 10th Anniversary in music ministry and industry on 7th May at Robins Park in Blantyre.

Dubbed 'Zisomo Gospel Celebration' the show is slated to start at 11 o'clock in the morning.

According to Muliya, the anniversary has been organized in a very unique way where several activities will take place including raffle draws and several people will go away with different Prizes.

"As I will be celebrating 10 years in Ministering the word of God through music and preaching, I would like to thank my fans by giving them different prizes," he said.

Muliya said people should expect an encounter with the Lord through praise and worship.

The artist said he is currently rehearsing in order to dish out the best performance during the day and he will sample out some songs in his new album titled 'Game changer' to be out soon.

He also said CDs of his teachings will be on sale.

To make the event colourful Muliya will be joined by several other Gospel artists including Thoko Katimba, King James Phiri, Ethel Kamwendo, Princess Chitsulo, Marvelous deeds and Ndirande Anglican Voices.

Advance tickets are currently selling at K1 000 in different places including Shoprite BP Filling station in Blantyre, Calvary Family Church(CFC) Radio, Ndirande Charismatic Church and Living waters church (LWC)Radio in Blantyre but during the day charges are K1 500 per head.

