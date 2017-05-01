Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah to Headline Africa Day Concert in SA

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah will next month headline a star-studded line-up of African musicians at the Bassline Africa Day Concert at the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec), South Africa.

Jah Prayzah, who is riding high following the release of his latest video of the song Sendekera -- a collaboration he did with South African singing duo of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza -- will be the main act at the 13-year-old music showcase, which will be graced by musicians from Nigeria, Ghana, Congo, Niger and hosts South Africa.

"Bassline Africa Day Concert continues to top itself in terms of production value, as well as not only showcasing new artists, but bringing musical acts that we as South Africans, do not always get to enjoy on the live stage," said show promoter Brad Holmes.

"This year, the series will go above and beyond as artists from Nigeria, Ghana, Congo and beyond share the stage with talent from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Niger -- with new artists still being confirmed.

Holmes, who operated the now defunct Bassline Club based in Newtown, Johannesburg which was a popular rendezvous for a number of Zimbabwean artists, said this year's edition will be held at a spacious venue.

"We are really happy to announce that we have a new, larger and more accessible venue as we relocate to our new venue partner Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec)."

The concert, which is being backed by South African radio station Kaya FM and music channel Trace Africa, will also see performances from Belgiun-South African singer and producer Petite Noir, Congolese poet and actor Baloji, Omara "Bombino" Moctar, an internationally-acclaimed Tuareg guitarist and singer songwriter, as well as Jojo Abbott -- a Ghanaian songstress and actress.

South African artists including veteran artist, Ray "Chikapa" Phiri, who is one of the long-standing musical icons of South African cultural history, ex-Bongo Maffin lead singer Thandiswa Mazwai and Vusi Mahlasela are among the star-studded line up.

Bassline Club started off as a jazz club in Mellville and grew to be one of the biggest entertainment hubs in South Africa. In its existence in the last 22 years, the joint hosted a number of Zimbabwean musicians, including Thomas Mapfumo, Oliver Mtukudzi, Alick Macheso and the late Chiwoniso Maraire, among others.