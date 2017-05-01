29 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: U.S Model Aamito Joins Ugandans in Diaspora to Fundraise for Clean Water

Photo: ANTM
Stacy 'Queen' Aamito

New York based Ugandan super model, Stacie Aamito Lagum becomes the latest celebrity to join the star studded Uganda Festival in Las Vegas.

The Ugandan model who won the first cycle for Africa's next top model, will host the celebrity Festival Runway which will also involve auctioning designer model clothes in order to raise money to support the Clean Water Fund program.

The Clean Water Fund is a project by Ugandans in North America, under their umbrella UNAA Causes aimed at pooling resources to provide clean and accessible water to fellow Ugandans back home.

"Approximately 23,000 Ugandans die each year due to diarrhea including 19,700 children under the age of 5, who die each year due to the disease. Uganda losses shs 389b an equivalent of about $147 million each year due to poor sanitation and poor water related diseases. We want to use this event to make a difference," Mr David Muwanga, the UNAA Cause deputy chairperson said.

The Uganda Festival is an annual gathering organized by UNAA Causes. This year's festival will take place at Aria Resorts in US' number one business convention and entertainment center, Las Vegas.

The festival will all feature among others; A business convention and launch of the entrepreneurship club, a themed dinner, and entertainment by Ugandan artistes; David Lutalo, Sheebah Karungi, Juliana Kanyomozi, King Saha, Geosteady among others.

