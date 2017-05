Photo: South African Police Service

Specialised units on premises after the attempted robbery became a hostage situation.

An armed robbery is currently taking place at a Shoprite supermarket inside Nyanga Junction, police in the Western Cape said on Monday.

Police said they have cordoned off the area.

"Suspects are shooting from inside shop at the officers."

So far one security guard has been shot.

"Suspects still inside Shoprite," police said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

Source: News24