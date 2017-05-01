Zambia U20 striker Patson Daka has signed a 5-year contract with Austria Bundesliga side FC Red Bull Salzburg.

Salzburg said in a statement released on Friday that Patson will continue with his development on loan at FC Liefering who play in Austria's second tier.

The 18-year-old, who recently helped Salzburg win the UEFA Youth League, has been on loan at FC Liefering since December when he moved to Austria from Kafue Celtic.

Salzburg sports director Christoph Freund said Patson is a great talent capable of making the grade at the 10-time Austria champions.

"With Patson Daka's commitment, we are continuing our successful path, and we have watched Patson closely for a long time and are convinced that his style of playing football is a good match for FC Red Bull Salzburg," Freund said.

Patson is in Zambia's provisional squad for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017 which kicks off on May 20.