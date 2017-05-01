South Africa: Net1 - Sometimes It's Better to Say Nothing At All

analysis

Net1 commissioned the audit firm, KPMG, to help clear its name. The main problem with audit firms, of course, is that any review is normally limited in scope to the precise nature of the questions posed, and the findings are always cloaked in layers of disclaimers.

As I read through the KPMG report I remembered what one of my partners once told me when I was taken by surprise in a business deal:

"Magda, it is not that I did not tell you the truth, it is just that you did not ask the right questions."

The report does not clear Net1 of anything substantial. If anything, it reinforces everything that has been written about the company in terms of its business model, strategy and business practices.

There is a whole section (the subject of a future article) dealing with the comparison of the cost of funeral insurance and microloans sold by Net1's subsidiaries, Smart Life and Moneyline, to those offered by other providers. All that it really proves is that there are many more sharks in those waters than just Net1.

There are some irrelevant findings which I have excluded as they were never really the subject of any...