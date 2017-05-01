The Congress of the People (COPE) has questioned the arrest of the alleged "coup plotter", saying that there is something 'strange' to the case.

"It does not make sense to have one person plotting a coup and being so careless and substandard about his plans. It is not a secret that the very list of those to be assassinated is a mixed bag of warring partie," spokesperson Dennis Bloem said on Saturday morning.

Elvis Ramosebudi, 23, who was arrested in Midrand on Wednesday, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The Hawks said that in October last year they intercepted communication material of possible assassinations which were being planned where various members of Cabinet, state-owned entities and prominent South Africans were listed as targets.

According to the Hawks, the suspect is a founding member of the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance (ASCDSA) and he was arrested "while he was busy explaining to donors how the assassination of state capture beneficiaries was going to be carried out by the undercover coup plot snipers".

Nineteen individuals were targeted and their names will only be divulged in court, the Hawks previously said.

A highly-placed source has confirmed to News24 on Friday that President Jacob Zuma and members of the Gupta family are among a list of senior government officials that were the targets of an alleged assassination plot by Ramosebudi.

The list in the "state capture" letter includes Gupta brothers Ajay, Rajesh and Atul, SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, Cogta Minister Des van Rooyen, State Security Minister David Mahlobo, National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams, Zuma's son Duduzani, Sars boss Tom Moyane and former Eskom boss Brian Molefe.

The second letter, focusing on "white monopoly capital targets" names axed deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, former MP Vytjie Mentor and former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko.

"Why would one want to assassinate Vytjie Mentoor and Thuli Madonsela who are not in power and call that a coup?," Bloem said.

Bloem said it was not impossible to link the case of Ramosebudi to the intelligence report.

"The case against Ramosebudi is a cunning plot on their part to give legitimacy to the said intelligence report," he said.

He said that South Africans will not be fooled by the 'desperate' government of Zuma, saying that the leadership of Zuma has become toxic to the country.

Source: News24