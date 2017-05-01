Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Pays Tribute to Ntarama Genocide Victims

Bank of Kigali staff, yesterday, visited Ntarama Genocide Memorial Site in Bugesera District to honour victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The bank also offered cows to 10 Genocide survivors. Calves from the cows will be passed on to other families of survivors.

Speaking to the media during the commemoration event, the Chief Executive officer of Bank of Kigali, Dr Diane Karusisi, stressed the importance of remembrance and urged Rwandans to strive for 'never again' by fighting genocide ideology.

"Visiting this memorial site makes all of us to go back and remember the bad history that happened in this country," she said.

Karusisi said BK is committed to fight against genocide ideology and preserve the unity of Rwandans.

"We must fight against genocide ideology from our homes, and our workplaces to the wider community," she said.

Supporting the survivors

"We brought you cows to show you love and to recognise your journey of grief during difficult times of the genocide. We want to continue the next journey of life together with you, and help you live better so that we build a peaceful country," Karusisi noted.

The Bugesera District vice-mayor in charge of social affairs, Priscille Uwiragiye, told Genocide survivors of Ntarama and Nyamata sectors to remain strong.

She thanked Bank of Kigali for honouring Genocide victims killed at the former Catholic Church of Ntarama.

"We continue to remember the bad history of Ntarama and Bugesera District as a whole during this period of 100 days of Genocide commemoration. Since 1959, the intention was to exterminate all the Tutsi but we will continue to remember the victims and pay them our respects," said Uwiragiye.

She reminded residents to join efforts in fighting against genocide ideology in the district and whole country.

A cow beneficiary excited

Sonia Mukanyonga, a survivor from Ntarama Sector, is one of the cow beneficiaries.

"I am the only survivor from my family but I see all of you here as my children," she said, commending the bank's support and country's leadership for good governance.

Théophile Mpirimba, another beneficiary, said he hoped to live a better life by making the most of the cow.

"This cow will help me get milk and improve on my welfare," said Mpirimba.