ZAMBIA National Service (ZNS) runner Mathews Mutanya dominance of the Lafarge Marathon continued as he won his fourth consecutive title after clocking two hours 25 minutes and 52 seconds.

Mutanya won the 42km to pocket K10, 000 for his effort and was followed by Happy Muchelenje from Malawi who clocked two hours 30 minutes and 31 seconds and got K8, 000.

"It was not easy but I must say I'm happy to have won this event again after winning it for the past four years. I will continue working hard because we are having good runners from outside the country," Mutanya said.

Another ZNS runner, Daniel Tembo, finished third position after timing two hours 33 minutes and 52 seconds and went away with K6000.

In the women category, Mercy Kalunga from ZNS was the only lady who managed to complete the race after racing a time of three hours 19 minutes and 32 seconds.

Ruth Mwenya of Green Buffaloes won the women's 21km race after timing an hour 26minutes and 27 seconds followed by Miness Kandongwe of Zambia Sugar on one hour 33 minutes and 58 secodns while Bridget Mudala of ZNS clocked one hour 34 minutes and nine seconds.

The women 10km event was won by Felistus Mphande of Buffaloes followed by her team-mate Christabel Kunda while Felistus Chitoshi was third.

Michael Eaton from Njanji athletics club scooped the 21Km in the men's category after clocking one hour five minutes and 46 seconds to pocket K6, 000 with Edward Mwanza finishing nine seconds behind to get K4000 while Costain Chiyaba from Zambia Prisons was third with one hour six minutes and 34 seconds and won K3000.

Hichimuma Hiyamwa of ZNS emerged winner of the 21km half marathon after he timed 31 minutes and 45 seconds followed by Goodson Chungu who clocked 31 minutes and 28 seconds with third place going to John Tembo on 32 minutes and 45 seconds.

Meanwhile, First Lady Esther Lungu, who officiated the event and took part in a health walk, commended Lafarge and Zambia Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA) for the support rendered to the athletics fraternity.

The First Lady said the marathon had not only continued to promote social cohesion and networking but also mobilizes support for the needy institutions countrywide.

"I am reliably informed that this year's marathon has attracted participants from 18 foreign countries and I am convinced that this is as a result of the reputation that then previous events held. I commend all the sponsors for making this event a success," she said.

She called upon the corporate world to provide support to various sports disciplines through institutions like Lafarge, Esther Lungu Foundation among others.

Sports Minister Moses Mawere said government remained committed to the development of sports in the country.

Mawere said government's expectation was to see Lafarge grow the Lusaka marathon to a gold medal standing attracting athletes from all over the world.

He said the presence of the First Lady was a testimony of the seriousness President Edgar Lungu and his government attach to the development of sports.

ZAAA president Elias Mpondela said he was happy with the turnout of athletes which had increased from 700 runners to 2081 this year and called on more corporate entities to come on board.

"This year's turn out has been remarkable as we have seen about 1000 ladies take part in this event which is very encouraging," he said.