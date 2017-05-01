29 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Twins, 6, Killed in N12 Donkey Cart and Bus Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Six-year-old twins were killed after a bus crashed into the donkey cart they were travelling in on the N12 near Kimberley on Friday evening, paramedics said on Saturday.

Nertcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said the twins' family had pulled into the breakdown lane of the N12 to secure the donkey when the bus crashed into them.

The two boys were sleeping on the cart.

Botha said the boys were thrown off the cart and landed a few hundred meters apart from each other.

They died on the scene. Botha said the donkey was also killed.

"With the force of the crash, the connecting bar of the cart impaled the donkey and tragically caused him to die on impact," Botha said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Workers' Day Rally to 'Expose Political Immaturity' of Alliance Leaders?

The ANC Youth League in the Free State says labour federation Cosatu's May Day rally will expose the political… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.