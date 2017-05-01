South Africa: Security Officer Killed During Cash-in-Transit Heist in Delft

One security officer was shot dead and a second sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during a cash-in-transit robbery in Delft South, Cape Town, on Saturday morning, police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The wounded officer was transported to hospital.

The getaway vehicle and a light delivery vehicle were abandoned in Philippi.

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

No arrests had been made.

