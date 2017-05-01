29 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Security Officer Killed During Cash-in-Transit Heist in Delft

Tagged:

Related Topics

One security officer was shot dead and a second sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during a cash-in-transit robbery in Delft South, Cape Town, on Saturday morning, police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The wounded officer was transported to hospital.

The getaway vehicle and a light delivery vehicle were abandoned in Philippi.

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

No arrests had been made.

Source: News24

South Africa

Workers' Day Rally to 'Expose Political Immaturity' of Alliance Leaders?

The ANC Youth League in the Free State says labour federation Cosatu's May Day rally will expose the political… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.