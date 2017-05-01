Uganda: Of Queuing in Uganda and the Economic Pecking Order

opinion

One of my starkest childhood recollections are the queues during the Idi Amin era following his 'economic war' declaration.

I recall lining up on the instructions of my late father at one of the town stores formerly owned by an Indian dukawallah to buy sugar, salt and other essentials. The store was a shadow of its former self, with its shelves filled with bananas and a few rationed groceries.

The Asian exodus had taken a heavy toll on the economy. Most aspects of commerce had almost collapsed, and much of the country's economic life was in disarray.

At first there was a lot of chaos as the natives struggled to buy up these scarce essentials. But Amin and his henchmen were not taking matters lightly. They unleashed upon us the military police (ba kamyuufu) to restore order in the crowds lining up for essentials.

With canes and batons, they soon transmitted to us the message. We had to be orderly and wait for our turn to be served. If you stepped out of line (literally) they would lie you down and administer a few canes in that now famous part of your anatomy.

We understood the message fast because fear is an amazing tool for incentivising we Africans. Henceforth we would cue for hours without raising a sound or complaining, as the menacing military police fellows hovered around.

If the business of the day closed before you were served, you meekly retreated to your home until the following day. Those soldiers did indeed put the fear of God and the government in us natives.

Fast forward to 2001, and Kizza Besigye declared his intention to participate in the presidential 'race'. It was Amama Mbabazi (of Temangalo fame) who introduced the idea of a political queue. He argued that Kizza Besigye had jumped the queue and was seeking to have his turn before very many more deserving men (no women please)!

This, in his considered opinion was disrespectful. For one I do not know if there was a queue but again the armed forces were brought in to restore 'order'. It worked and we all got to 'agree' there probably was a queue for certain things!

In between these two incidents, you rarely come across queues. Most people have scant respect for the queue and the concept seems to be very alien. At the bank, at the gas station, or any other place, someone will be trying to jump ahead and get served. It is utter chaos everywhere and is probably a big contributor to disorganisation of daily life, including the traffic jams in the city.

If you seriously think about it, there seems to be a correlation between economic development (and therefore ranking in the league of nations) and the ability to queue.

My hypothesis is that economies that have a scarcity of ready to consume resources (i.e., economies that are technologically underdeveloped, generally have a higher propensity for entropy. I can imagine my Kenyan brothers fighting to pile themselves in the last matatu to Kirinyaga, or my Nigerian Oga's dashing onto the runway at Kaduna Airport to catch a flight to Maiduguri. But is it conceivable that a crowd of commuters at Oxford Circus in London would fight for a seat on the train? Not possible because the next one would be arriving in five minutes time at the latest.

I am inclined to think that the ability to queue (or for that matter give up your position at the head of the queue) is a strong measure of a society's economic and social progress.

Probably the queue should enter the realm of economic theory as a barometer of development. Let no one take away from me the discovery of this novel instrument. I will be consulting a lawyer to patent my intellectual property. Move over for the "queuometer'!

Prof Sejjaaka is country team leader at Abacus Business School.