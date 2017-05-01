THE MDC-T has set plans to increase its support in Zanu PF stronghold rural areas through an intense campaign programme ahead of the 2018 elections.

This was revealed by MDC-T secretary for elections in the youth assembly, Kunashe Muchemwa in an interview with New Zimbabwe.com weekend.

"Under this programme, we are mostly targeting all senatorial districts throughout the country but with a deliberate bias towards rural areas," Muchemwa said.

The MDC-T still enjoys a good urban following but has struggled for equal support in the country's rural Mashonaland areas which party rivals within Zanu PF have leveraged from during the country's successive polls.

Zanu PF has succeeded in casting the main opposition as a party that was fronting a Western ploy to return land to its former white owners and undermining the liberation struggle.

However, the MDC-T has, according to its youth activist, since put plans to counter the propaganda through an elaborate campaign strategy that it hopes shall reverse negative perceptions in rural areas.

"For a long time people in these areas have been made by Zanu PF to believe that we are against war veterans and the land reform programme," Muchemwa said.

"To the contrary, we respect our liberators and the MDC-T government has no intention of reversing the land reform programme. These are the issues which we will be explaining."

Apart from its planned rural onslaught, the MDC-T also hopes to take advantage of its already loyal support base, coupled with a voter education programme.

"We have launched Bereka mwana, Door-to-Door and #99 voter education campaigns," Muchemwa said.

"Under Bereka Mwana campaign, we are distributing forms to leaders at every level of the party's structure including cell and branch leaders. The leaders are expected to write details of all their children and dependents between the ages of 17 and 35.

"After collecting the forms, the leadership of the assembly will then make a follow up to see if these children are registered voters."

The country gears for watershed polls next year with opposition parties already plotting Zanu PF's defeat through a grand coalition.

Zanu PF has, on the other hand, pulled all the stops to defend its rule starting with a planned visit to party youth structures countrywide by President Robert Mugabe.

Zanu PF has also used its advantage as the ruling party to dangle residential stands to youths countrywide.

Party secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo recently told farmers at a field day that they were not free to join a party of their choice because they were already beneficiaries of Zanu PF allocated land.