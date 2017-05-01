Zimbabwe: Cop Guns Down Colleague

A police officer based in Marondera was early yesterday morning gunned-down by his subordinate who then slipped away into the night and is now reportedly on the run, The Standard can reveal.

It is understood there was a misunderstanding involving cash which degenerated into the fatal shooting at around 3am at Dombotombo Support Unit Base yesterday.

There are also reports that the police officer was shot dead after threatening to institute disciplinary action after the suspect came to work drunk.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday said she had not yet received the news.

"I am actually driving from the [Zimbabwe International] Trade Fair and have not heard that news," she said over the phone yesterday.

Sources at Marondera Central Police Station said the body of the deceased had been taken to Marondera Hospital. He was a sergeant major but his name could not be positively established up to the time of gong to print last night.

"The assailant, identified as Phillip Tichaona Kavhukatema, a constable, slipped away into the night after the fatal shooting. Earlier the two had reportedly been involved in an altercation involving cash," said the source.

"He [Kavhukatema] is yet to be accounted for. There is a manhunt for him although another shot was heard outside the camp and suicide is suspected but nobody has been found."

Both the deceased and his assailant were based at the Dombotombo Support Unit base.