30 April 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Cop Guns Down Colleague

Tagged:

Related Topics

A police officer based in Marondera was early yesterday morning gunned-down by his subordinate who then slipped away into the night and is now reportedly on the run, The Standard can reveal.

It is understood there was a misunderstanding involving cash which degenerated into the fatal shooting at around 3am at Dombotombo Support Unit Base yesterday.

There are also reports that the police officer was shot dead after threatening to institute disciplinary action after the suspect came to work drunk.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday said she had not yet received the news.

"I am actually driving from the [Zimbabwe International] Trade Fair and have not heard that news," she said over the phone yesterday.

Sources at Marondera Central Police Station said the body of the deceased had been taken to Marondera Hospital. He was a sergeant major but his name could not be positively established up to the time of gong to print last night.

"The assailant, identified as Phillip Tichaona Kavhukatema, a constable, slipped away into the night after the fatal shooting. Earlier the two had reportedly been involved in an altercation involving cash," said the source.

"He [Kavhukatema] is yet to be accounted for. There is a manhunt for him although another shot was heard outside the camp and suicide is suspected but nobody has been found."

Both the deceased and his assailant were based at the Dombotombo Support Unit base.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean Whiz Kid Saurombe Earns PhD At 23

A Zimbabwean student, Musawenkosi Saurombe (23), made history last week when she became the youngest female PhD holder… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.