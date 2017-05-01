30 April 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Three Children Drown in Chongwe Swimming Pool

By Peter Adamu

Three children from the same family have drowned in a swimming pool at an area called Water Falls in Chongwe.

Police in Lusaka confirmed the incident yesterday saying the bodies were lying in Chongwe Mini-hospital.

Investigations are underway although no foul play is being suspected in preliminary findings.

Meanwhile, four bodies of the people killed in a road accident in South Africa have arrived in Lusaka.

The bodies were received at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday.

Family members have asked for compensation from the bus owner because some are breadwinners.

Police had a tough time controlling the crowd that turned out to receive the bodies.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka City Council is bracing for tough challenges as it embarks on riding streets off vendors.

Plans to relocate vendors are being met with resistance.

