Zimbabwe: Mugabe Orders Arrest of Murderers, Rapists

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe on Saturday urged the country's police force to arrest murderers and rapists who he said were causing suffering to innocent citizens.

He was leading mourners during the burial of the late national hero Zenzo Ntuliki at the national shrine on Saturday afternoon.

"We do not want irresponsible citizens who are bent on causing problems to citizens; police go after those criminals," President Mugabe said in a speech which was full of praise for the late intelligence chief.

Mugabe's comments could however invite a backlash from opponents who have accused his regime of sponsoring killings and rape cases on their supporters during the country's often violent election periods.

Under the Zimbabwean leader, police officers who have tried to be professional by arresting criminals linked to his regime have been victimised and hounded out of the police force.

Some of the offences being committed by criminals have been linked to massive unemployment under Mugabe's failed leadership.

The Zimbabwean leader, who was accompanied by his wife, Grace, however did not include his corrupt lieutenants among those who should be targeted for police arrests.

President Mugabe also skirted the continued victimisation of ordinary citizens by the same police force during endless roadblocks along the country's roads.

Mugabe also castigated alleged attempts by the enemy to recolonise his country.

"We cannot let Zimbabwe fall into the hands of another country which is outside of ourselves, we are here as Zimbabweans.

"We must have the right to exploit our resources, our gold, our diamonds, to have our land, our agriculture to grow what we love and to manage the country as a whole, as a nation. What we have described as being master of our destiny... if a foreign country decides to be hostile, we must defend ourselves."

Mugabe described the late Ntuliki, whose Chimurenga name was Maphekapheka Robson Shongoto, as a determined and committed man who sacrificed himself to the hardships of the struggles of the liberation.

"Testimonies show the sacrifices of Ntuliki to the struggle of independence. Hardships of the struggle, such as hunger, consequences of illness and attack from the enemy were some of the dangers Ntuliki ignored.

"It did not matter to him because Zenzo was prepared to die for his country and rejected pleasures that could have been his in that manner," the President said.

He said the late Ntuliki was a disciplined lieutenant who obeyed commands and listened to leaders.

The late Ntuliki was born in Gwanda in Matabeleland Province in 1959.

Ntuliki died last week at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after a long illness.