1 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Meru Jubilee Aspirant Claims Life in Danger

Photo: Ken Bett/Nation
Kawira Mwangaza, an aspirant in the Meru Jubilee Party primaries, records a statement at Meru Police Station on April, 30, 2017.
By Ken Bett and David Muchui

An aspirant for the Meru County woman representative's seat who lost the Jubilee Party ticket in the primaries claims her life is in danger.

Kawira Mwangaza, who owns Baite TV, a local station in Meru, on Sunday recorded a statement at the Meru Police Station and asked the government to accord her adequate security.

She lost to Ms Florence Kajuju by 131, 349 against 119,246 votes. She has since disputed the Jubilee nomination results and hinted at running as an independent candidate.

The statement was recorded under Occurrence Book number (OB) 47/30/04/2017.

Mr Mwendia is a nominated MCA in the Meru County Assembly.

Addressing journalists at the Meru Police Station, Ms Mwangaza claimed a Jubilee Party official is behind the threat.

She said Meru Jubilee Party Secretary General Alhaji Mwendia addressed leaders at a hotel in Meru where she asked top aspirants in the county "to provide funds to hire hit men to shut down her TV station and 'finish' her."

She said she was the utterances were a direct threat to her life forcing her go to the police station to record the statement.

Ms Mwangaza said she has an audio recording of the official making the threat.

"Jubilee Party and the government should take stern action against the secretary general. Mr Mwendia is a leader of a party and should not be heard threatening members," she said.

In his response, Mr Mwendia said Baite TV is being used to threaten people.

"You cannot use a TV station to malign people. The TV station has broken all the laws and professionalism in journalism. I will write to Communication Authority of Kenya because Baite TV is inciting people. I am ready to meet her in court and defend myself," Mr Mwendia told the Nation of phone.

