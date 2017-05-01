30 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Masisi Police On Manhunt for Three Armed Murder Suspects

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Police in Masisi, outside Thohoyandou, have launched a massive manhunt on three armed suspects for murder, two counts attempted murder and business robbery at Mutele Tavern.

It is alleged that last night, 29 April 2017, three unknown armed suspects entered this tavern and ordered everybody to lie down. During the incident, three customers were shot; killing one instantly and two others were taken to the hospital where they are still recuperating with serious injuries. An undisclosed amount of money was also robbed.

The deceased is a 51-year-old man from Mutele village and the two injured victims are aged 27 and 39 years, also from the same village.

The suspects are still unknown and there is no arrest. Police investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information about the suspects may contact Lieutenant Colonel William Ramokhubedu at 082 499 8389, the nearest Police Station, Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211.

South Africa

Workers' Day Rally to 'Expose Political Immaturity' of Alliance Leaders?

The ANC Youth League in the Free State says labour federation Cosatu's May Day rally will expose the political… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.