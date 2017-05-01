South Africa: Masisi Police On Manhunt for Three Armed Murder Suspects

press release

The Police in Masisi, outside Thohoyandou, have launched a massive manhunt on three armed suspects for murder, two counts attempted murder and business robbery at Mutele Tavern.

It is alleged that last night, 29 April 2017, three unknown armed suspects entered this tavern and ordered everybody to lie down. During the incident, three customers were shot; killing one instantly and two others were taken to the hospital where they are still recuperating with serious injuries. An undisclosed amount of money was also robbed.

The deceased is a 51-year-old man from Mutele village and the two injured victims are aged 27 and 39 years, also from the same village.

The suspects are still unknown and there is no arrest. Police investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information about the suspects may contact Lieutenant Colonel William Ramokhubedu at 082 499 8389, the nearest Police Station, Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211.