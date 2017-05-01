South Africa: 'Malikanegate' - Time to Fire Professor Chris Malikane Immediately!

press release

The Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba, must now act decisively and fire his economic advisor, Professor Chris Malikane, for suggesting that people "take up arms" to achieve "radical economic transformation" in South Africa.

The minister says that Professor Chris Malikane has been "reined in" and told to "keep quiet". But Professor Chris Malikane says the minister cannot tell him to "keep his mouth shut". Up until now, Professor Chris Malikane has made a fool of the minister by ignoring his instruction to "keep quiet".

However, things have now come to a head: Professor Chris Malikane crossed a "red line" in our constitutional democracy when he pivoted from warning about "civil war" to calling for "civil war" in South Africa. Speaking at an event last night, Professor Chris Malikane reportedly suggested that people may have to "take up arms" to achieve "radical economic transformation" in South Africa.

The fact is that it is complete madness for the minister's economic advisor to be allowed to suggest that people "take up arms" to achieve "radical economic transformation" in South Africa.

These are exactly the kind of reckless statements that undermine investor confidence and discourage private sector investment, which are desperately needed to boost economic growth and create jobs in South Africa.

The minister must now try to save himself by acting decisively to stop the bleeding by immediately: making a public statement distancing himself from his economic advisor's mad ideas; and firing Professor Chris Malikane as his economic advisor at National Treasury.

In the end, the minister can run but he cannot hide from "Malikanegate" because I will be holding the minister's feet to the fire for his reckless decision to appoint Professor Chris Malikane during "Question Time" on Wednesday 10 May 2017 in Parliament.

David Maynier MP

DA Shadow Minister of Finance