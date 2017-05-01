South Africa: Suspect Arrested in Nyanga With an Assault Rifle and a Hijacked Vehicle

The ANC Youth League in the Free State says labour federation Cosatu's May Day rally will expose the political… Read more »

Eager to protect and serve, members of the Maitland K9 unit patrolled the streets of Nyanga last night in line with our Back to Basics policing approach when their attention was drawn to a suspicious vehicle with two male occupants in Muller Street. The member's instincts immediately prompted their pursuit of the said vehicle which ended badly for the suspects when they lost control of the green Mazda Etude in their attempt to evade the long of the law. While one of the suspects managed to escape on foot, one male in his twenties was arrested in possession of a 5.56mm assault rifle and 14 rounds of ammunition. An investigation on the scene established that the vehicle was hijacked from the complainant minutes before in Borchards Quarry Road. The suspect is expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday 2017-05-02.

