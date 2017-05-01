Ntungamo — Residents of Ngoma Sub-county in Ntungamo District are seeking medical services in neighbouring Rwanda after alleged failure of the health units in the district to deliver better services.

The residents say they do not get the necessary services when they go to the government health units and yet there are no alternative private medical units in the sub-county, forcing them to cross into Rwanda.

The residents say most of the medical services, including laboratory, medicine, medical workers, equipment and general services, are scarce in the district or are too far for them to access.

The residents accuse the sub-county leaders and those in Health ministry of failing the healthcare system.

"When we fall sick it's easy for us to cross the border into Rwanda and get services there. Government can help us and talk to them [Rwanda] and we get better services there. What they have there, we do not have. That is where most of us go when we fall sick." Mr John Buhinja, the sub-county Advocacy for Better Health coordinator, said during an advocacy meeting conducted by The Red Cross of Uganda at the sub-county on Tuesday.

He said because the residents have failed to get services in the available health centres, they are forced to walk long distances for alternatives in Uganda while Rwanda is just in the neighborhood where most of the residents now go and pay for the services.

Mr Nicholas Munyaneza, a resident, said they would love to get better services in the country but they cannot and have been forced to cross into Rwanda where at times they get mistreated and yet Rwandans cross into Uganda for immunization and are not mistreated.

Ngoma Sub-county, which borders Rwanda, has six parishes and a population of more than 26,949 people and 5,210 households has health centre I and health centre II.

The Uganda Red Cross Advocacy for Better Health project manager, Mr Edson Baherezibwa, asked the residents to recommend how they want their units to be managed and present them to leaders.

Mr Herbert Muhumuza, the Ngoma Sub-county chairperson, said the area could not establish Health Centre IIs in all the parishes because they are not accommodated for under the current arrangement by government.

He said the drugs delivered by government to sub-county are exhausted within a few weeks after delivery.

The residents also called for strengthening of laboratory services at the health centres to test for infections like typhoid which are only tested by private clinics.

The Ntungamo Red Cross branch is implementing a five-year advocacy for Better Health project funded by Usaid through PATH, an American non-government organisation. The project aims at sensitising the masses in demanding better health services from government and identify challenges that need to be fixed.