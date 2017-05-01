1 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Inaugurates Boards of Tertiary Health Institutions

By Ojoma Akor

The Federal Ministry of Health has inaugurated governing council and boards of tertiary health institutions and professional regulatory bodies under the ministry.

The institutions include: Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria, Dental Technologists Registration Board of Nigeria, Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria, Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria and Dental Therapist Registration Board of Nigeria.

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole said the main function of the boards were to provide oversight on the management.

He said government did not want the boards to be directly involved in day to day administration of the institutions, adding that the function resides with chief executive officers.

Adewole urged the newly constituted boards to be mindful of the efficient management of scarce resources and to also increase internally generated revenues and quality of training and services.

While urging the boards to ensure due process in procurement processes, and recruitment, he said they should also respect and adhere to the constitutional role of the Federal Character Commission.

