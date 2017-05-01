South Africa: Jeffreys Bay Detectives Arrest Three Suspects for Murder

press release

Detectives from SAPS Jeffreys Bay worked non-stop in an attempt to apprehend the suspects who were allegedly responsible for the murder of a 29-year-old male, yesterday, Saturday, 29 April 2017. Three suspects, between the ages 19 to 26-years-old were arrested today, Sunday, 30 April 2017 at 11:30, in Govan Mbeki Avenue, Pellsrus, Jeffreys Bay.

The arrests follow the murder of the 29-year-old Zane Hayward whose body was discovered yesterday morning, Saturday, 29 April 2017 at about 07:15. A community member alerted SAPS. The body was discovered behind the buildings of 'Beach Front' and 'Josua Project', Pellsrus, with multiple head injuries. The motive for the murder was robbery, as cash was taken.

The three suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates court on Tuesday, 2 May 2017, on a charge of murder. Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended the detectives for their efficient efforts and the swift arrests of the suspects involved.