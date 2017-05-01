South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in Cape Town for the Possession of Crayfish Tails

The vigilance of two members of Cape Town Central was rewarded with the arrest of two suspects who were caught in possession of West Coast Rock Lobster tails without the necessary permit.
During the early hours of yesterday morning, the members were conducting patrols in Dorp Street Bo Kaap when they spotted the suspects acting suspiciously. This prompted the members to investigate their behavior which led to the discovery of 4036 crayfish tails. The suspects, aged 36 and 38, are expected to make a court appearance in Cape Town on Tuesday 2017-05-02.