South Africa: It's All Systems Go for Cosatu May Day Events 2017

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions is reiterating its call to all South African workers to defend and reclaim their hard won rights by coming out in their numbers to celebrate the International Workers Day “Mayday” all across the country tomorrow the 1st of May 2017. Workers need to realise that there are two primary choices in life, either they accept conditions as they exist, or accept the responsibility for changing them. We lose those rights that we are not prepared to defend.

We need to survive our enemies and work to destroy them before they destroy us and our strategic enemy remains white monopoly capital. We need to preserve the legacy of those workers who stood up in 1886 and demanded eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.

We have monopoly capital to defeat and therefore we cannot afford to be defocused by narrow sectarian or factional divisions. We urge all workers to behave in a disciplined manner and show tolerant and restraint in everything they do on Monday. We should all avoid doing anything that will hurt the image of the organisation and further divide the workers and the revolutionary Alliance.

We need to work diligently to resolve our differences in a mature way and avoid being sucked into a vortex of political tribalism because it lends itself to myopia, and breeds the fallacy of composition. We should be wary of dismissing or throwing away an entire party or alliance as rotten on the grounds of one component we don't like.

May Day is Ours !

Aluta Continua !

Justice to the toilers!

Issued by COSATU