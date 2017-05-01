Kenya: Aspirants Go Independent As Four Fight for Igembe North Seat

Jubilee Party bigwigs in Meru are in a tight spot after aspirants who lost in the nominations re-joined the race for the August elections as independent candidates.

On Sunday, Meru Jubilee Chairman Joseph Muturia, Secretary-general Alhaji Mwendia and Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi steered clear of endorsing Mr Maoka Maore who is the Jubilee flag bearer in Igembe North.

Mr Maore floored incumbent MP Joseph M'Eruaki and Mr Julius Taitumu, who have vowed that they must be on the ballot come August.

The main contenders for the Igembe North parliamentary seat, who include PNU's Ntoitha M'Mithiaru, Sunday met at Mutuati Catholic Church.

Addressing the congregation, Mr Muturia and Mr Murungi said the race should be shaped by each aspirant's track record.

The Igembe North parliamentary contest is of interest since it is pitting two former MPs, Mr Maore and Mr M'Mithiaru, and the incumbent Mr M'Eruaki.

WORK EVIDENT

"When you take the podium, I would like the aspirants to speak in terms of what they have done for the people of Igembe North. My work as Ntonyiri MP is evident across the three constituencies," said Mr Muturia who served as MP after independence.

Senator Murungi, who drummed up support for the election of Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi as senator, said he would work with anyone elected in Igembe North.

"I have worked with Mr Maore, Mr M'Mithiaru and Mr M'Eruaki in Parliament and I know Mr Taitumu because he has been a teachers' union leader. I leave it to the electorate to choose the best. Elect a leader who will deliver. I will work with Mr Linturi as Senator and whoever you elect as MP," Mr Murungi said.

Each of the four aspirants enumerated their abilities to perform better than their opponents.

Mr M'Eruaki said he had done a lot of work in providing water, education and ensuring residents get title deeds.

SUPPORT UHURU

"I will be on the ballot in August to allow the voters separate us. My work is evident and I am sure I will be re-elected. I still support the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta," Mr M'Eruaki said.

Mr Maore said as MP, he diligently spent the Constituency Development Fund and set up several secondary schools.

"Three of the aspirants have been in parliament. It is upon the electorate to look at what we did with the seat. However, I would like us to elect an all-Jubilee leadership in August," Mr Maore said.

Mr Taitumu said the nominations were "a roadblock that would not deter him from proceeding to the ballot".

Mr M'Mithiaru, who served as MP between 2008 and 2013, said he had "a record breaking performance in the use of CDF".

"As MP, I built 17 science laboratory rooms in secondary schools and built several day schools. I am requesting to go back to Parliament to continue with my work," he said.

Several other aspirants across the county, including woman rep aspirant Kawira Mwangaza, North Imenti aspirant Mutea Iringo have faulted the nominations and hinted at going independent.