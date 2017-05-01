After the just concluded chaotic and shambolic party primaries, some Kenyans, such as Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi, are now of the view that it is time for the country to review the process of nominations for a general election to be free, fair, open and accountable.

"The mess we have witnessed is not accidental," says Senator Murungi.

"It just shows the urgent need for us to rethink the entire political party processes," the Meru Jubilee Party governorship candidate observes.

He argues that the election is a process and political party nominations should be seen as part of that electoral process in which the "genuine" will of the people is expressed.

The senator, with his Siaya counterpart James Orengo co-chaired a joint parliamentary committee that, among others, was to recommend reforms to both houses to improve IEBC so as to ensure the August polls are administered in a transparent manner.

IEBC CONDUCT PRIMARIES

He says one of the key debates they had during their sittings at Windsor Golf and Resort in Nairobi was whether the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should spend public money or whether it should conduct party primaries and the general election.

"We reached a consensus that if a political party requests IEBC to conduct nominations, then it should do it using public funds at the request of any political party," Senator Murungi said.

"We did it because we had agreed among us that political parties did not have either financial resources or technical and human capacity to conduct these nominations, a position that was supported by President Kenyatta and Mr Raila Odinga."

The country, he says, should move to implement Article 88 of the Constitution which requires the electoral commission to not only make rules, but also to conduct political party primaries.

"I can only hope that the next Parliament will address those concerns so that we do not have these chaotic nominations that are a threat to democratic consolidation in the country," Senator Murungi says, adding that drafters of the Constitution had in mind it in mind that party nominations also should be free and fair.

However, Mr Murungi was quick to commend his Jubilee Party and ODM, arguing that given the "huge logistical and financial challenges" they had done their best "in very difficult" circumstances to pick their candidates for the August election.

ANOMALIES

"We believe where anomalies were found they were and would be addressed so that justice and democracy can be seen," Senator Murungi says.

Article 88 (4) of the Constitution states in part: "The Commission is responsible for conducting or supervising referenda and elections to any elective body or office established by this Constitution, and any other elections as prescribed by an Act of Parliament and, in particular, for

(a) the continuous registration of citizens as voters,

(b) the regular revision of the voters' roll,

(c) the delimitation of constituencies and wards,

(d) the regulation of the process by which parties nominate candidates for elections.