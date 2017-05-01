30 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for the Illegal Possession of a Firearm in Mfuleni

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

In an effort to protect the community from the onslaught of crime, members attached to the Blue Downs Cluster Crime Prevention unit were quick to react to the sound of gunshots in the area of Diepwater Street Westbank during the early hours of this morning.

Upon their arrival, a suspect was spotted fleeing the area and following a brief pursuit he was apprehended in position of a prohibit firearm. Further investigation discovered that a 19 year old male was shot and killed minutes earlier, possibly by the arrested suspect, however his involvement in the incident is still under investigation.

The 25-year-old man was detained for the illegal possession of a firearm and he is due to make a court appearance in Blue Downs Magistrates court on Tuesday 2017-05-02.

South Africa

Workers' Day Rally to 'Expose Political Immaturity' of Alliance Leaders?

The ANC Youth League in the Free State says labour federation Cosatu's May Day rally will expose the political… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.