South Africa: Suspect Arrested for the Illegal Possession of a Firearm in Mfuleni

In an effort to protect the community from the onslaught of crime, members attached to the Blue Downs Cluster Crime Prevention unit were quick to react to the sound of gunshots in the area of Diepwater Street Westbank during the early hours of this morning.

Upon their arrival, a suspect was spotted fleeing the area and following a brief pursuit he was apprehended in position of a prohibit firearm. Further investigation discovered that a 19 year old male was shot and killed minutes earlier, possibly by the arrested suspect, however his involvement in the incident is still under investigation.

The 25-year-old man was detained for the illegal possession of a firearm and he is due to make a court appearance in Blue Downs Magistrates court on Tuesday 2017-05-02.