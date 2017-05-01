1 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Democratic Party to Field Over 350 Candidates for Various Seats

By Joseph Wangui

The Democratic Party (DP) will field over 350 candidates for various seats in the August 8 elections, Chairman Esau Kioni has said.

Among the aspirants, 28 are vying for National Assembly seats, four for governor and 320 are aspiring to be members of county assemblies.

At the same time, DP has issued nomination certificates to its more than 40 candidates vying for different political positions in Nyeri County.

Mr Kioni said the party has fielded candidates across the country even in areas perceived to be opposition strongholds with the aim of bringing change in development and unity in Kenya.

Speaking at Baden Powell grounds in Nyeri Town, Mr Kioni said the party has resourceful candidates ready to face their rivals from other political parties during August elections.

"We do not have any candidate for Senate and women representative in Nyeri County but we will strongly support those who won in the Jubilee nominations in the two positions to bring unity and good leadership in our county," he said.

2ND OLDEST PARTY

He said DP, being the second oldest party in Kenya, is in great competition with Jubilee Party in campaigning and mobilising voters to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election bid.

Patrick Munene, who is vying for governor on DP, said he has confidence he will win the seat in the coming elections.

He is competing for the top seat against Wahome Gakuru (Jubilee Party) and independent candidates Githinji Kinyanjui Cocorico and Thuo Mathenge.

Othaya MP aspirant on the DP ticket Peter King'ara lauded residents for picking Gichuki Mugambi in the Jubilee primaries. Mr Mugambi trounced current MP Mary Wambui.

"We are confident that our party will have winning candidates in the general election and [we will support] each other during campaigns," Mr King'ara said.

