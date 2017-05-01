Nigeria: 126 Million Nigerians Use Herbal Medicines - Permanent Secretary

About 70 per cent [126millions] of Nigerians now use local and imported herbs to treat their ailments, the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Science and Technology, Mrs Belema Wakama has said.

Wakama disclosed this in Abuja, when executive members of the Association of Commonwealth Natural and Herbal Medicine Practitioners paid a courtesy visit to the ministry.

Represented by the Deputy Director in the Health and Biological Sciences department in the ministry, Mr David Erabhahiemen, the permsec said since many Nigerians were now taken to herbal medicine, government would work with the practitioners to standardise the products.

She said standardisation would further endear the herbal medicine to more Nigerians and could make them compete favourably in the international market.

"We are with you in the efforts you are making. We will not leave the profession to you; you are going to be regulated. We have an agency regulating practice of herbal medicine, and we will ensure all herbal products are standardised in the country. About 70 per cent of Nigerians now consume or use herbal medicine, and we must ensure what they use are standardised", the permsec said.

In his address, the president of the association, Alhaji Muhammadu Salisu Danmasani said herbal medicine practice was capable of reducing poverty and create jobs for Nigerians.