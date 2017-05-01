30 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Five People Shot and Killed in Bethelsdorp

The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit is investigating a case of murder after five people were shot and killed in a shack in Mistletoe Road In Ext 33 in Bethelsdorp last night, 29 April 2017.

According to police information, it is alleged that five friends were at the back of the main house in a shack smoking when a group of armed men kicked down the door and entered. The victims were each asked their names before been shot in the head. The fifth victim was in an adjacent shack where he was dragged outside and shot. The deceased are between the ages of 22-32 years. Not all the victims are gang affiliates and the motive at this stage is unknown.

Police are appealing to the communities to assist them in their investigations in arresting these suspects in these senseless killings. "Such heinous acts of crime must be stopped and in order for us to do this we need the communities to work with the police and to provide any information that may lead to the arrest and/or successful prosecution of the accused.

The community are the eyes and ears of the police and we appeal to them to join hands with us so that together we can rid society of these criminal elements, thereby creating a safe and secure environment for the people of the Northern areas," stated the Acting Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Brig Keith Meyer. All information provided is strictly confidential and informants have the right to remain anonymous. Information may be communicated to D/Lt Col Mike Grobler on 082 442 1825 or to Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

