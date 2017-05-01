1 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: State Donates Feeds to Herders Camping in Mt Kenya Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Irene Mugo

Pastoralists who moved to Mt Kenya region for greener pastures have benefitted from a Sh4 million animal feed supplements donated by the national government over the weekend.

According to the National Drought and Management Authority (NDMA) county coordinator Kariuki Kiragu, the pastoralists will receive 100,000 kilos of pellets which should sustain the animals for two weeks.

He said they would acquire more pellets for the animals in a month and also procure recovery seeds for farmers to plant as the rains begin to fall.

The animal feeds will go to approximately 15,000 livestock in Kieni Constituency for both the animals belonging to the herders and the residents.

"The county cannot sustain the current stressful situation because there is high dependency on the little resources available," he said.

So far, 500 animals have died due to drought and carcasses could be seen lying by the roadside.

HARSH WEATHER

A few other animals have died as a result of a bacterial pneumonic disease as they are exposed to harsh weather conditions especially at night.

The herders have been grazing their animals along the Nyeri-Nanyuki road reserve.

They have also set up semi-permanent houses in peoples' farms in Solio Ranch.

More than 20,000 cattle have flocked the county from Laikipia, Samburu and Pokot counties, according to statistics from NDMA.

Mr Kiragu added that they are planning to vaccinate the animals against contagious diseases that the immigrant animals could have brought to the county.

Most of the animals are heavily infested with blue ticks.

The Kenya Veterinary Association disease control programme coordinator Mwangi Gichomo called for inter-county government collaboration to mitigate the effects of the drought.

"Each county that has pastoralists migrating to other counties needs to contribute financially for efficiency and mitigation of diseases," he said.

Kenya

Kenyatta Raises Minimum Wage by 18%

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced an 18 per cent rise in the minimum wage for workers. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.