South Africa: Joint Clean Up Operation Conducted in Limpopo

press release

The Police in the Polokwane Cluster conducted a joint operation which started with the parade held at Polokwane Cluster, led by Acting Cluster Commander Brigadier Dikeledi Mangena.

The operation was composed of the following Police Units and other role-players:

Crime prevention, Detectives, DPCI, Vehicle Investigation Services, Mounted Unit, K9 Unit, Operational Response Services, Department of Home Affairs, Community Safety Forum and the Traffic Department.

The operation focussed on all the crime infested areas and it was conducted through roadblocks, Stop and searches, patrols and raiding of wanted suspects, covering both Polokwane and Westenburg policing areas.

The following activities were done and the successes achieved:

* 2093 people were searched.

* 291 vehicles were searched.

* 01 person was arrested for public drinking.

* 12 illegal immigrants were arrested.

* 04 people were arrested for possession of dagga.

* 03 people were arrested for possession of suspected stolen properties.

* 22 J534 summons were issued for minor offences.

* 36 drivers were fined for Road Traffic Act offences.

* 1 000 Pamphlets with anti-corruption safety tips were distributed.