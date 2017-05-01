South Africa: Sharks Bag Vital Win in Argentina

The Sharks claimed a valuable Super Rugby win over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The Durbanites won 33-25, after the shares were spoiled at 20-apiece at half-time.

It was an entertaining match and the Sharks produced a much superior effort from last weekend's dire 9-all draw with the Rebels in Durban.

This victory sees the Sharks narrow the gap on the Lions in Africa Conference 2 to nine points. The Lions had stretched their lead to 13 points earlier on Saturday with a 24-15 win over the Western Force in Perth.In next weekend's action, the Jaguares will host the Sunwolves, while the Sharks are back in Durban to entertain the Force.

Scorers:

Jaguares

Tries: Joaquin Tuculet, Matias Orlando, Bautista Ezcurra

Conversions: Nicolas Sanchez (2)

Penalties: Sanchez (2)

Sharks

Tries: Phillip Van Der Walt, Etienne Oosthuizen, Thomas du Toit

Conversions: Curwin Bosch (3)

Penalties: Bosch (4)

Teams: Jaguares

15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Bautista Ezcurra, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Felipe Ezcurra, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Rodrigo Baez, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustin Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera Paz

Substitutes: 16 Roberto Tejerizo, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Enrique Pieretto Heilan, 19 Ignacio Larrague, 20 Benjamin Macome, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Juan Martin Hernandez, 23 Matias Moroni

Sharks

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Johan Deysel

Source: Sport24