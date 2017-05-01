South Africa: Police Condemns Acts Ofmob Justice

press release

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has condemned with the strongest possible terms, the barbaric killing of people for ritual purposes and the continuous tendency of mob attacks and killings by some of the community members in some areas of the province.

All members of the community are warned to refrain from engaging in these barbaric acts and stop attacking and killing people they suspect of being criminals. The police must be given the space to operate and will be merciless when dealing with anyone who makes himself/herself guilty of mob justice.

The point of reference is the relentless effort by the police in pursuit of the people responsible for the murder of a woman who went missing on 17 April 2017. A 65-year-old suspect was arrested today in Giyani for this heinous crime, bringing the total number of suspect arrested to five (05). The four suspects who were arrested earlier, are three men and one woman, aged between 33 and 63.

The body of the deceased was found on 27 April 2017 in the bushes near Nsavulani village outside Giyani after a long search by both the Police and the local community.

The motive for this killing is still unknown but ritual murder may not be ruled out as body parts of the deceased were removed.

The deceased was identified as Hlayisani Precious Hlongwane, aged 26, from Hlomela village near Giyani.

After the disappearance of the deceased, four (4) houses were burnt and one car damaged by a group of community members accusing the owners for being responsible for the disappearance of the deceased.

The suspects in the murder case will appear before the Giyani Magistrate Court on Tuesday 2 May 2017.

In the arson cases where four houses were burnt, the suspects are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Police investigations are still continuing on all cases.