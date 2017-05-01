Nigeria: South East Governors Urged to Eliminate Unemployment

Abakaliki — A chieftain of the APC, Comrade Chinedu Ogah, has advised governors in the South East geopolitical zone to provide jobs to graduates through farming.

Comrade Ogah, who is the National Coordinator, Buhari/Osinbajo Initiative for Demonstrating Change, maintained that the South East had the highest rate of unemployed graduates when compared with the remaining five zones.

In an interview with the Daily Trust, the chieftain blamed unemployment for the rising cases of kidnapping, robbery and cultism in the region.