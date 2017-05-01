Nigeria: Workers' Day - APC Seeks More Support From Workers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerian workers to continue to support government's effort to better the lives of the citizenry and return the country to its deserved heights.

The party made the call yesterday in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, to celebrate with the Nigerian workers in the formal and informal sectors on the occasion of the 2017 workers' day.

The party thanked Nigerian workers for their support in the ongoing task to build a new Nigeria and bring about the change much desired by the citizenry.

The APC, which voiced happiness that the country's economy was gradually coming out of recession, assured Nigerians that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to work hard to improve the livelihood of every citizen.

The party said the task of improving workers welfare, creating a conducive business environment to attract investments and grow existing businesses, and creating jobs is a tripartite collaborative effort between trade/labour unions, private sector players and government.

"The APC government has aggressively formulated and implemented policies that support businesses to grow so that we have truly rewarding jobs for all. The administration is also committed to improving the living condition of all citizens.

"Faced with crisis of inability to pay salaries by most states of the country, we recall that Federal Government twice had bailed out the states to ensure that workers do not suffer unduly.

"The Federal Government has so far committed huge resources for the execution of affordable houses for the civil servants under the Federal Integrated Staff Housing programme which was launched in 2016," the statement said.