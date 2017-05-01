28 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Fugitives Sought By Police

Police have launched a manhunt subsequent to three fugitives who escaped from the Machadodorp police holding cells.

The incident took place yesterday, 27 April 2017 at about 18:30, when the police were conducting a routine cell visit. It is alleged that three inmates attacked them. During the attack, a shot went off and one of the fugitives, who was wrestling with a police official over a firearm, was shot and later found dead along the police station fence.

The other two fugitives, Themba Andries Nkosi (21) and Sibusiso Lusenga (25), were arrested for common robberies, kidnapping and for an assault of an inmate. They also fled with the official firearm which was taken from the policeman. The circumstances under which the incident occurred is currently under scrutiny.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts, is urged to contact Warrant Officer Karel Mare at 082 798 0758, or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

