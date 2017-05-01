Uganda: Who Will Save Ugandan Workers From Low Pay Exploitation?

Photo: Daily Monitor

Who will save Ugandan workers from low pay exploitation?

analysis

Minimum wage is an old timer on the list of Uganda's most talked about, publicly endorsed but non-implemented policies, with workers enduring exploitation from profit maximizing companies.

Usher Wilson Owere, the Chairperson National Organization of Trade Unions in Uganda, a general in the war to enforce a minimum wage in Uganda, believes the elusive and much frustrated policy will soon make its way to our law books.

"A minimum wage board has already been put in place, we already had a dialogue with the President [Museveni] and we agreed on sector by sector wage bill," said Mr Owere, who has been in the trenches for ages struggling to have the policy in place.

His union successfully filed a petition against Uganda at the International Labor Organization, which ordered government in 2014 to introduce the minimum wage already.

Asked how he managed to convince President Museveni, who does not hide his disdain for the policy, Mr Owere said the president, in a meeting, accepted that he had been misled by some people.

While they have agreed in principle, he fears a capricious government might after all renegade on the commitment.

"When you are dealing with government, you have to be careful because they can say yes when they mean no," said Mr Owere, who urged workers to stay united if the minimum wage feat is to be pulled.

Mr Arinaitwe Rwakajara, one of the MPs representing workers in Parliament, introduced a minimum wage bill in Parliament amidst frustration from the Ministry of Finance.

"At first, they (Ministry of Finance) denied me the certificate of financial implication, but I went around it and now have the Bill at the Committee stage awaiting second reading.

He also claimed to have convinced President Museveni to support the policy.

"He has been saying that (opposing the policy) but of late when I discussed with him, he was a bit relaxed on that," he said.

He said the President admitted to have been misled by government officials who are selfish.

"I don't think we will have any negative opinions from the President today," he said.

Gender, Labor and Social Development Minister Janat Mukwaya told Daily Monitor that government is in final stages to implement a minimum wage policy, expressing ignorance about Mr Rwakajara's bill.

"I am not aware (about the bill), but a policy is already before the cabinet," she said, hanging up.

Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the International Labor Day, with frustration across the working community of exploitation and devaluation of labor.